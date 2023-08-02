Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 36,525 Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,525 shares during the quarter. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF comprises about 1.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 4.62% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter worth $19,231,250,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. 26,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0887 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.