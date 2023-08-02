Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.60 Million Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,777 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. 10,696,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,537,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.96.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. Citigroup raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

