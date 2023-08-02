Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 196.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.57% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 68,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,814. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.