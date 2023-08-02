Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the quarter. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,393,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. 64,358 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

