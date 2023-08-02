Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of REGL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.77. 70,854 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00.
About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
