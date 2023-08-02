Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 738 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.0% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,229,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,314. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.22. The company has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

