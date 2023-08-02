Simon Keeton Sells 9,923 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Simon Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00.

On Friday, June 30th, Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ON traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, hitting $103.57. 6,906,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,816. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

