Simon Keeton Sells 9,923 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Simon Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 13th, Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00.
- On Friday, June 30th, Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:ON traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, hitting $103.57. 6,906,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,816. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.
View Our Latest Report on ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.