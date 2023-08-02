Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.85-$11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.85-11.95 EPS.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Simon Property Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

