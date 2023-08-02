Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 72857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.23 price objective on shares of Sirios Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.
