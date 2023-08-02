Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 72857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.23 price objective on shares of Sirios Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Sirios Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SOI

Sirios Resources Price Performance

Sirios Resources Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$13.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

(Get Free Report)

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.