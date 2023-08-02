Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Increased to Hold at Pivotal Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIRI. Evercore ISI downgraded Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after buying an additional 24,115,968 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $31,127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 7,185.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,829 shares in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.