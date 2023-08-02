Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of SKY traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 140,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,356. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

