Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.64

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 390543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
