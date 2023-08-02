Smart Block Chain City Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,865.05 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $115.27 million and $26,865.05 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

