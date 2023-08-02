Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 13,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $145,860.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,960.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Snap Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 31,028,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,807,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
