Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 13,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $145,860.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,960.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 31,028,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,807,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Snap alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

Get Our Latest Report on SNAP

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.