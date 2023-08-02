SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,773,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,450,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

