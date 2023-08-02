Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,966 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 84,169 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LUV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,335,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,688. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.