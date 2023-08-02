SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,179. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.