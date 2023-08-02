Spectrum Group International (OTCMKTS:SPGZ) Trading Up 12.7%

Spectrum Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17,000.00 and last traded at $16,900.00. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15,000.00.

Spectrum Group International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15,000.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14,951.05.

About Spectrum Group International

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Group International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a trading and collectibles network in the United States and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Collectibles. The Trading segment is engaged in the trade of metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers, and grain; and providing financing, consignment, hedging, and various customized financial programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.