Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading Down 3.6%

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.48 and last traded at $41.49. 439,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 504,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPHR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. On average, analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sphere Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.