Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS.

Spire Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SR stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. 844,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. Spire has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $77.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.63.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,813,000 after acquiring an additional 130,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after acquiring an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,082,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

