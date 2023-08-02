Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Sprinklr worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $18,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $11,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $3,956,184.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $3,956,184.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $3,990,342.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,661,001 shares of company stock worth $23,807,074. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.3 %

CXM stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. 404,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,661. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

