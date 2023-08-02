Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises about 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 348,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 3.1 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. 2,155,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,675. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.