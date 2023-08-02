SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.71 and a 1 year high of $196.39.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

