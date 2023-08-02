State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands owned 3.37% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EEMS stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. 30,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,840. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $412.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.