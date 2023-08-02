Steem (STEEM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $80.70 million and $2.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,167.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00299222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.07 or 0.00785360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00546637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00062003 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00126112 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 440,360,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

