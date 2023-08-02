Stem (STEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Stem to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Stem to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stem has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stem news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

