Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Steven Madden Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 687,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,413. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Stories

