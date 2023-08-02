Stifel Nicolaus Boosts OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $10.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OLO. Piper Sandler raised OLO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

OLO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. 1,615,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. OLO has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.20.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. As a group, analysts predict that OLO will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $160,478. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OLO by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of OLO by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,275,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 141,576 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 1,334.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 235,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 218,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

