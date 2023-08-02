StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

SNCR stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.41. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.98 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 604,621 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,476 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 768,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

