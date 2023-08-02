StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

