StockNews.com Downgrades National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Buy

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NPK traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,930. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $63.06 and a 52-week high of $82.59. The company has a market capitalization of $558.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $80.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

