StockNews.com Downgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Sell

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 871,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $449.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.46. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.29 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 25,764 shares of company stock worth $96,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

