StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Laidlaw cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BLPH remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,943. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $4.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellerophon Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $5,297,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $94,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $17,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $5,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,719. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

