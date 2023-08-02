Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.47

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 20470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.
Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile
Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Chemical
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.