Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.47

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 20470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

