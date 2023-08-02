Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Barclays

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

