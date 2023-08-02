T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.58% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDVG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TDVG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. 246,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $34.47.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

