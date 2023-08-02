Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Free Report) – Stifel Firstegy issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tamarack Valley Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TVE. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$5.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

