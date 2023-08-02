Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.50

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.67 ($0.07), with a volume of 314637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Tavistock Investments Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

