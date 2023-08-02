TD Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $117.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.54.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,387,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,668. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

