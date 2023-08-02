Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 78,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.10. 1,969,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

