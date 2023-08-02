The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CAKE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 1,041,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

