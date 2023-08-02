The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

