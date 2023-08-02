The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Haitian International Price Performance
HAIIF opened at $2.36 on Friday. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.
Haitian International Company Profile
