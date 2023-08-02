The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Haitian International Price Performance

HAIIF opened at $2.36 on Friday. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Get Haitian International alerts:

Haitian International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.