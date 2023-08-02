The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 593.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Shares of HSY opened at $230.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

