The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.08. 6,240,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,281,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

