Thunder Brawl Trading 47.2% Lower This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $104,259.36 and approximately $62,085.20 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00066055 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $65,935.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

