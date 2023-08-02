Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.08 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and $24.67 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,206.62 or 1.00059155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

