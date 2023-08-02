Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$27.50

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Topaz Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

About Topaz Energy

OTCMKTS:TPZEF remained flat at $15.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

