Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$27.50

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Topaz Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TPZEF
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Topaz Energy
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.