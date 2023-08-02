TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens upped their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $273.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.77.

Insider Activity

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TopBuild by 85.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 152.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

