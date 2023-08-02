Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$125.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$125.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total transaction of C$319,500.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$113.89 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$94.76 and a 12-month high of C$114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$107.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

